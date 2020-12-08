Houston weather – Snow in Houston on this day in 2017

HOUSTON (CW39) Well the weather was quite different 3 years ago this day. We have this look at the snow map from December 7th and 8th in 2017.

If you have throwback photos of the snow in our area, we’d love to see them. Email your photos to us at news@cw39.com.

Now there wasn’t a lot of snow but there was dusting around the Houston area. Then a couple inches fell further north near College Station between Austin and San Antonio. Some of the heaviest snow came down very close to Corpus Christi with nearly 6 inches of snow.

What a scene that was and here we are now with much drier conditions but it is quite cold out there this morning. Currently, the big pattern looks like this water vapor showing motion in the atmosphere. There’s a north to south wind flow in the middle part of the nation and that’s giving us that dry quiet weather pattern for the next few days.

This low is disrupting things in southern California, where they have power turned off in some spots to prevent possible wildfires due to high winds and dry vegetation. The low is coming our direction in just a couple of days as we get into Wednesday. It’s still holding over the pacific Thursday and moving a little farther. Some rain starts up Thursday in parts of west Texas where they actually need the rain quite badly.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!