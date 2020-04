Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cool mornings are running out of time. We'll have an offshore flow one more day before changes arrive. High pressure shifts east tomorrow and we'll begin to feel the breeze moisten up, bringing in more humidity.

By Friday, a 20% chance for showers, 30% for Saturday, and the best chance to see some rain comes in on Sunday. Temperatures in the low 70s today, mid 70s tomorrow, and low 80s this weekend. Are you ready for 90? We'll be close to that by Tuesday next week.

Enjoy the sunshine!