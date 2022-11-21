HOUSTON (CW39) – Highs hang in the 40s for us today as cloud cover remains stubborn. Expect soggy conditions for the morning drive. This will only be LIGHT rainfall, pesky enough to keep the umbrella handy, just heavy enough to form puddles.

By lunch we still should see some shower activity moving through. Gloomy skies will be accompanied by on and off rain showers mainly during the first half of our day, tapering off late afternoon and into the evening.

Rain totals are only expected to accumulate to trace amounts, up to a quarter of an inch over the course of the day before we see drier conditions tomorrow.

What should your dressing include for the turkey this year? I suggest some rain gear and a warm sweater. Models are coming into better agreement that there will in fact be a Thanksgiving Day cold front. Side dishes will include showers and even a few thunderstorms. Expect temperatures to max into the mid 60s under cloudy skies.