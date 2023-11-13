HOUSTON (KIAH) – There’s no dodging the rain Monday morning as widespread showers sweep across Texas. Rain will start to taper in the afternoon, and will mostly wrap up by Tuesday.

A non-tropical area of low pressure sits off the Texas Coast, heading northeast towards Louisiana. The heaviest rain will be closer to the low, meaning we expect the highest totals to generally be in our coastal areas. That’s also where winds will be strongest with gusts up to 35 mph in places like Galveston, for example.

As the storm system pulls away, rain coverage will decrease a bit Monday afternoon and Monday night. By Tuesday, other than a couple of showers in the morning, most areas will be dry and will stay dry for the rest of the week.