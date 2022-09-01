HOUSTON (CW39) – Isolated showers and thunderstorms expected for this afternoon. Time frame for potential development will be after lunchtime, aided by the heat of the day and gulf flow.

Highs will remain in the low 90s again. Tomorrow some locations will hit 90s, but a cooler trend arrives this weekend as a stalled front parks itself over the coast.

Atmospheric conditions are calling for an Air Quality Alert to be issued in Houston and Galveston areas. Low wind speeds, hot temps, and muggy air all all key factors that will aid in the potential development of harmful levels of ground level ozone for some unhealthy groups.