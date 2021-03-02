Some HISD schools remain closed due to winter storm damage

HOUSTON (CW39) HISD has closed multiple campuses and is continuing online instruction for the schools that were impacted by the winter storm and still in need of repairs.
The following HISD campuses will reopen to in-person instruction Tuesday, 03/02/2021 after being closed for repairs on Monday.
Black MS
Burbank MS
Challenge Early HS @ HCC
Deady MS
Elrod ES
Field ES
Franklin ES
Hamilton MS
Henderson, N.Q.
Issacs ES
McGowen ES
Scarborough HS
The campuses that will remain closed on Tuesday, and the repairs being performed are below:
Anderson ES – Water repairs
Durham ES – Water repairs
Fonville MS – HVAC repairs
Henry MS – HVAC repairs
Long MS – Water repairs
Pilgrim Academy – HVAC repairs
Rogers, T.H. – HVAC repairs
Virtual instruction will continue through Wednesday, March 3at the closed campuses. The campuses under repair will reopen for face-to-face instruction on Thursday, March 4, 2021. However, if facility repairs are made sooner, campuses that are ready will open for face-to-face instruction and parents and students will be notified by the school principal, according to district officials.