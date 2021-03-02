Some HISD schools remain closed due to winter storm damage

HOUSTON (CW39) HISD has closed multiple campuses and is continuing online instruction for the schools that were impacted by the winter storm and still in need of repairs.

The following HISD campuses will reopen to in-person instruction Tuesday, 03/02/2021 after being closed for repairs on Monday.

Black MS

Burbank MS

Challenge Early HS @ HCC

Deady MS

Elrod ES

Field ES

Franklin ES

Hamilton MS

Henderson, N.Q.

Issacs ES

McGowen ES

Scarborough HS

The campuses that will remain closed on Tuesday, and the repairs being performed are below:

Anderson ES – Water repairs

Durham ES – Water repairs

Fonville MS – HVAC repairs

Henry MS – HVAC repairs

Long MS – Water repairs

Pilgrim Academy – HVAC repairs

Rogers, T.H. – HVAC repairs

Virtual instruction will continue through Wednesday, March 3at the closed campuses. The campuses under repair will reopen for face-to-face instruction on Thursday, March 4, 2021.  However, if facility repairs are made sooner, campuses that are ready will open for face-to-face instruction and parents and students will be notified by the school principal, according to district officials.

