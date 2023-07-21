HOUSTON (KIAH) – We’re on rain watch this weekend as a very weak cold front moves in from the north. Despite the term “cold front”, it stays hot, although it could at least be a couple degrees cooler. 97 is better than 100, right?

Futurecast Saturday at 6 p.m.

Any storms that form Saturday will likely be isolated in nature, meaning many areas won’t get rain at all. Timing looks to be late in the day. A few storms could begin to form around 4 or 5 p.m., and may last until sunset. The same front will stall nearby on Sunday, which again could produce some scattered storms.

Houston 7-day forecast