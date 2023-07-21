HOUSTON (KIAH) – We’re on rain watch this weekend as a very weak cold front moves in from the north. Despite the term “cold front”, it stays hot, although it could at least be a couple degrees cooler. 97 is better than 100, right?
Any storms that form Saturday will likely be isolated in nature, meaning many areas won’t get rain at all. Timing looks to be late in the day. A few storms could begin to form around 4 or 5 p.m., and may last until sunset. The same front will stall nearby on Sunday, which again could produce some scattered storms.