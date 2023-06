HOUSTON (KIAH) – You probably know the drill by now… scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon, and could last into the early evening hours. Some could briefly be severe with a low chance of hail and damaging wind gusts.

Severe weather outlook Thursday

Houston forecast rain chance Thursday

Futurecast at 7 p.m.

After today, rain chances drop to just 20% Friday and Saturday as isolated storms will be possible. From there, we’re locked in to a hot and dry pattern that looks to last for many days.

Houston 7-day forecast