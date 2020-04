Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A ridge of high pressure anchored in the Gulf of Mexico will bring us a warm flow, and the jet stream above, will import lots of moisture from the Pacific today. So from a foggy morning, we'll go to a very warm afternoon. Even warmer tomorrow!

Then rain chances increase on Thursday, a bit drier Friday, and rain moves in again on Saturday. For now, I'm keeping Easter at only a 20% chance for rain. I think most egg hunts and backyard celebrations should stay dry. Stay safe everyone!