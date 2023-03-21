HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ahead of a late-week storm system and cold front, south winds will be breezy for a few days with gusts over 20 mph. This brings a big warmup with 70s today, then 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast wind gusts Tuesday afternoon

Friday’s cold front comes from the west (as opposed to the north), so it doesn’t have much cold air behind it. However, it brings our next good chance of rain and storms as it passes during the day. As of now, it looks like Friday’s rain should exit by the evening.

Behind the front, drier air leads to cooler nighttime temperatures, but it’ll still be warm during the day with highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Houston 7-day forecast