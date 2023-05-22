HOUSTON (KIAH) – Most areas stay dry Monday, but isolated showers and storms will be possible mainly south of Houston between I-10 and the coast.

Forecast rain Monday

It’s an overall 20% chance, and any rain that forms will likely come to an end around 6 p.m. Also, as we get more sunshine than yesterday, it will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday’s high was only 80 in Houston. History tells us that it’s possible we won’t have an afternoon that cool until the fall (although a washout-style rain day could change that).

Houston 7-day forecast

We have a few more low-rain-chance days this week, with the best chance occurring Wednesday. As of now, Memorial Day weekend looks to be warm and dry.