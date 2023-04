HOUSTON (KIAH) – Wednesday starts sunny and quiet, but with an area of low pressure nearby, isolated showers and thunderstorms will likely form in Southeast Texas. It’s a 20% rain chance between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Houston forecast rain chances

After a sunny and dry Thursday, Gulf moisture and clouds return Friday with a few very isolated showers possible. Rain is more likely Saturday afternoon and evening as a weak cold front arrives.

Houston 7-day forecast

Behind the cold front, drier and slightly cooler air moves in Sunday and Monday.