HOUSTON (KIAH) — Spring begins on March 20th, but it already feels like spring with temperatures running more than 10 degrees above average. Warm air is here to stay for at least a week, but likely longer.

Today begins with some patchy dense fog and temperatures in the 60s. A few spotty showers will be possible from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Clouds break a bit in the afternoon with highs around 80 degrees.

Forecast high temperatures Monday

Stronger south / southwest winds boost our temperatures even more on Tuesday and Wednesday. A very weak front arrives Thursday, pushing temperatures down a few degrees.

Houston 7-day forecast

Highs of 80 and above continue right on into the weekend. Beyond that, long range models suggest cold air continues to stay away, with a likely warmer than average pattern that lasts into the first week of March.

Temperature outlook Feb 25 to Mar 1