Spring Break 2021 recap with Chief Peter Davis- Beach Patrol

HOUSTON (CW39) – There were many different factors going into this year’s spring break compared to spring breaks in previous year. Cooler water, lifted mask mandates, and mid-week storms were all topics on the minds of beach goers this spring break season. I met with Chief Peter Davis in front of pleasure pier in Galveston, a popular spring break destination.

Davis stated that, “Even with all those factors, people were still busting out! They wanted to get to the beach. We had good crowds; the weekends were packed. We even had bumper to bumper traffic along the seawall at some points. I do have to say that, I’ve been doing this a long time, and this has been a really nice crowd. We had very few problems with the crowds even though there were so many people here, which was pretty awesome. We made over 5,000 preventative actions which is quite a bit. We were just having to keep people away from rip currents and stuff like that. The water was colder, so it did seem like people were spending less time in the water. So, a lot of the things we ended up doing were on land, enforcing the rules, etc. “

Hyperthermic emergencies are not normally thought of as a threat for visitors along Galveston Beach on bright sunny, spring days. Chief Davis Tells us that this actually isn’t all too uncommon, especially with water temperatures sitting below average for this time of year.

He says, “You want to be careful this time of the year when you come to the beach, although the water is getting warmer, we are likely in the upper 60s for today, that is cold enough for you to go hyperthermic if you are not careful. We responded to a 10-year-old boy who spent about 15 or 20 minutes in the water before he was instantly blue and passing out. He is fine, but he did have to get transported to the hospital. We did notice a few other cases like that. Where the kids were blue around the lips, so we just asked the parents to warm them up. It is strange here in Texas because really quick we can go from dealing with hyperthermia to hypothermia calls. We want to be really careful about heat exhaustion and stuff like that coming up as well. If you don’t feel well always swim near a lifeguard, we are here to help!”

Davis also mentioned that during the winter storm water temperatures dropped to near 48 degrees along Galveston beaches. Davis adds, “The water temperatures go up to near 90 degrees in the summer.”