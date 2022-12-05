HOUSTON (KIAH) — Warm weather returns, and is here to stay all week. In fact, Houston could reach 80 degrees several days in a row. That’s significantly warmer than the normal high of 67 degrees this time of year.

Forecast weather pattern Wednesday

A large area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will keep warm and humid air in place over Texas and the Southern U.S. all week long. This is also forcing the storm track, or jet stream (white arrows in the image above), well north of Houston. That means any significant rain will be forced far north of Houston, too.

Heavy rain will be a concern this week from Oklahoma eastward, including parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama. NOAA’s Excessive Rainfall Outlook highlights some of these areas for potential flooding.

NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

In Houston, spotty light rain and drizzle will be possible several days this week. However, rain and storm chances will be higher this upcoming weekend.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast

Looking far ahead on Houston’s 10-day forecast, we see potential for colder air to return during the early part of next week.