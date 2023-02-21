HOUSTON (KIAH) — Warm, and getting even warmer. Temperatures likely reach or exceed 80 degrees Tuesday in Houston. Wednesday will be even warmer as temperatures could peak around 85 degrees.

Forecast high temperatures in Houston

The Feb 21st average high temperature is 69. As you can see in the image above, we expect several more days with temperatures running well above average. A cold front gets close enough to slightly knock our temperatures down Thursday and Friday, but not by much.

Another part of our weather story is the wind. Wind gusts from the south will top 20 mph Tuesday, but then winds increase overnight through Wednesday morning with gusts over 30 mph at times.

Houston 7-day forecast

Warm and mostly cloudy weather hangs around through the weekend. If we see rain, it will be isolated and minimal, but you may have to dodge an occasional shower if you have outdoor plans this week and this weekend.

Looking farther ahead, a cold front (more like “cool” front) arrives Monday of next week with a chance for rain followed by drier air and a slight drop in temperatures.