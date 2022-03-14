HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – We have a spring-like week ahead! Quite fitting considering that this is the last week of winter! Spring begins on Sunday March 20th at 10:33 a.m.

What is the reason for the season? The tilt of the earth and the direction of solar rays.

The vernal equinox occurs as the sun shines directly above the equator during the transition from winter to spring. The northern hemisphere begins to tilt towards the sun causing for longer, sunnier days.

Wondering the reasoning behind the word vernal? It means “fresh or new”… like the spring!

Speaking of spring… it is also SPRING BREAK!

Here is your spring break forecast (Ideal beach days are green!)