NOAA's Climate Prediction Center says March through May will likely be warmer than normal for most of the U.S. this year

HOUSTON (KIAH) — According to the calendar, the first day of spring 2022 is March 20th. However, as far as meteorologists are concerned, spring is already here. “Meteorological spring” is March through May, which makes it easy for weather and climate recording purposes.

Speaking of climate, the Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook for spring suggests that odds favor warmer than normal temperatures for a large portion of the U.S. for March through May.

CW39 – spring temperature outlook

Looking at climate trends over the last several decades, a warm spring forecast is no surprise. In fact, since 1970, almost every single state has seen a warming trend during the spring months. The most drastic rise has been in the West and Southwest.

CW39 – change in spring temperatures since 1970

In Houston, spring has warmed by an average of 3.5 degrees since 1970.

CW39 – spring warming since 1970

Another way to look at it: we are seeing many more warmer-than-normal days than we used to. On average, Houston is experiencing 22 more spring days above normal since 1970.

CW39 – more warm spring days