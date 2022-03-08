HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin spoke with the Service Coordination Hydrologist for the West Gulf River Forecast Center, Greg Walker. If you are wondering how closely forecasting the weather and forecasting our rivers are related… Greg Walker is a degreed Meteorologist, too! We explain the similarities between the two coming up, but hydrology is the study of the earth’s water and how it moves with relation to the landscape. While some parts of the state are in extreme drought conditions right now, other parts of the country are seeing ample snowfall and rainfall alike. Added snowfall in the higher latitudes during the wintertime starts to melt with the warming temperatures in the spring.

Could snow melt run-off ever alleviate Texas drought conditions in the Spring?

Status: It is complicated.

“Outside of El Paso there is no sustaining snowpack and therefore, does not fall into the water supply needs. There is a short-term benefit, but the long-term seasonal planning that you would see on the Missouri, Ohio, and Mississippi Rivers is not the same for the state of Texas.,” Walker says.

First, we need to start out with an explanation of our ‘holding cells’ for excess water in the state including where it comes from and where it goes.

There is only one natural lake in the state of Texas and that is Cado Lake in the north. When the settlers came in, they were disappointed in our rivers because they were not good for transportation. They are very low flow, and very high flow. With the water scarcity from the drought in the 50s. A lot of lakes were built in the state of Texas to build up water that can be stored and water that can be released downstream. There are all sorts of environmental impacts! Every river system in the state of Texas is designed as its own quasi-state agency, meaning that they all have their own set of rules,” says Walker.

However, they do need to be sure to meet environmental standards and needs of surrounding regions.

“There is a low flow requirement during drought for water to get down into the bays and the estuaries all up and down the Texas coast.,” Walker adds.

Snapshot of the coverage area for West Gulf River Forecast Center on Tuesday, March 8th 2022

Walker then mentions, “The Rio Grande starts in south central Colorado, flows through New Mexico, and when it hits the international boundary at El Paso, there are all sorts of rules that kick in. We do model the snow pact for Colorado because that section flows through the Rio Grande.”

If there was a scenario where Colorado saw excessive snowfall with dense snow melt in the Spring, El Paso could have benefits downstream. This does not apply to the entire state of Texas. Locations such as Houston, Galveston, Matagorda Bay are just too far south for runoff to reach.

Sometimes in the Pacific Northwest atmospheric rivers can set up causing flooding and lots of snow. In a perfect world, one may think the excess in one location can relieve a deficit in another, but that is not always how it works in the world of hydrology. Walker assured me that runoff from these locations are incredibly too far reaching for Texas to receive benefits from. The runoff flows through other rivers that do not connect directly to the state.

“Unless a pipeline or a diversion is built, there really is not any way to get that excess water into the water system for Texas rivers and Texas lakes.,” says Walker.

As for the time of year where Texas DOES see it highest river levels… “A trick question,” chuckled Walker.

He explains, “Being a native Texan and native Houstonian, I know that it can rain ALOT, ANY time of the year. Yes, we have a peak in May and June, then a secondary peak in October, those are our wettest months. A 3-4 inch in event in January when the temperatures are cooler, and the vegetation is dormant. The soil will not absorb as much, there will be more runoff that will go into the lakes than if that same event were to happen in May. Climatologically speaking the peak would be late spring, before the summer heat kicks in, and again during the fall transitional period when we see storm seasons come down. These are the times of highest river flows and highest lake elevations”.

There is a short term benefit every time we have a freezing rain, snow, or sleet event in Texas. These forms of wintry weather provide the state’s soil to have time to absorb the moisture. In Houston we often hear about ‘high rain rates’. This can cause flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions. When we see rainfall to that extent in a short amount of time, the soil will not have enough time to fully absorb the moisture down to its deeper levels.

As for the wintry precipitation, Walker tells me that they treat is as a “delayed rain event.” The slow melting process of the frozen water gives the ground the time needed to absorb it in. This will add to deep soil moisture. Deep soil moisture will benefit us more in a time of drought later down the road.

The local weather forecast office in Houston provides our thunderstorm warnings, flash flood warnings, high and low daily temperatures, etc. The river forecast centers focus on how high the rivers are going to get in the next 5 to 7 days. The longer-range precipitation forecast is done by the climate prediction center. They sometimes use the data from the river forecasts centers.

Seasonal Precipitation Outlook for Spring 2022: Issued by Climate Prediction Center

In the end Walker says, “They are their own independent forecast group that uses a separate set of models than I would use as a river forecaster.”

Like mentioned earlier, Walker is also a METEOROLOGIST. He tells fellow Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin that when river forecasting, “It all begins with the weather.”

He adds, “Not only do you have to know what is coming, but you also have to know what is happening in the environment now. Soil moisture models will account for rainfall hitting the ground, determining runoff, and the timing of it. Then, using our partner data from the Corps of Engineers, FEMA, USGS, and Harris County Flood Control we gather additional data.”