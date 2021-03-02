Spring Warming result of climate change

HOUSTON (CW39) Let’s talk about the month of March and heading into spring now with temperatures trending warmer since the 1970’s.

We’re looking at temperature trends for the last 50 years going back to a 1970. Since then there’s been a gradual warming in the spring months for a big part of the country.

Those are areas that on average have seen warming springs since 1970.

In our area of Houston, it’s been a little more than a 3 degree rise on average since 1970. There’s only one little pocket right here that’s seen a bit of a drop over the last 50 years for the month of spring.

So that’s an indication of what we already know – that climate change is happening and ongoing right now. CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger

However this March is definitely starting on the cool side.