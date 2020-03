Keeping it warm the next few days

If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll like the next seven to ten days. Not much change, except no rain chances today and tomorrow. A slight chance for showers comes back Friday through next week.

Expect high temperatures to stay in the low 80s and overnight temperatures to hover around the mid-60s. Any plans you have to spend outdoors should have no weather-related issues.

Rodeo concerts and activities will no doubt require cold beverages but will have no weather concerns. Happy Wednesday!