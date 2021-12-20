HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Cloud cover on its way out through the afternoon. High will rise into the middle 50s. Daytime heating will be very dependent on the speed of this clearing. Improving skies continue through the night with lows dropping into the lower 40s in town. Locations north of I-10 will likely experience 30s by 7AM tomorrow, the first day of Winter!

Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs maxing out near 60 degrees. It will be cool and crisp. High pressure builds in overnight, limiting our rain chances and cloud cover through the rest of the week. This “dome” of nice weather will hold steady into the weekend. Temperatures will creep up day by day approaching Christmas. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 70s. So much for Christmas sweaters…