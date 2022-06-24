Marvelous Water Ice – Chelsea & Her Mother

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to meet Chelsea for the first time in Rosenberg this weekend at the Attack Poverty 5K/10K.

This also doubled as many Juneteenth events that were ongoing throughout the greater Houston area. While setting up the course, and tables for vendors Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin came across a yummy looking Italian ice cart, and a charming young lady behind it!

Marvelous Water Ice

Wanting to know more Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin asked, “Are you the owner of this business?”

“Yes, ma’am!”, Chelsea responded.

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin

Here is her story:

Marvelous Water Ice started as an idea in 2021 between a ten-year-old daughter and her mother. This Summer, the duo decided to launch and purchase an ice cream cart. Yvonne Started working in fifth grade at a soccer field concession stand. She experienced and learned the value of a solid work ethic, money management skills, and the joy of serving others. She hopes that Chelsea also will grow from starting this company.

They put serving people and communities as a top priority. Chelsea loves to support community events and have donated 10% of their profits to charities and community outreach. She primarily focus on children and seniors.

Marvelous Water Ice Gives Back

How to Book Marvelous Water Ice for future events?

The temperatures this afternoon may have you screaming for ice cream! The level of melting will be out of control as temps rise to near 100 degrees. Eat it fast!

Made in small batches and with premium ingredients, our smooth and refreshing water ice is vegan-friendly and contains no egg or dairy products.

