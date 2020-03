Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's little change expected the next few days, with a pattern that will bring us warm and humid conditions. The next seven days will feature temperatures in the low 80s and overnight, we'll stay in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances will be slim Friday through next week, about 20 to 30% possibilities to see some showers. Other than that, your Spring Break plans might be affected by Coronavirus, but not by the weather. Stay safe everyone!