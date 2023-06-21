HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s another excessive heat warning Wednesday as the heat and humidity combine for dangerous conditions. The National Weather Service says the heat index could peak as high as 115 degrees, with actual temperatures likely topping out in the upper 90s.

A rogue shower or storm can’t be ruled out Wednesday, but the chance is only 10%. Odds go up Thursday (40%) as we expect storms from North Texas Wednesday to head south into the Greater Houston area early Thursday morning. A few isolated storms could also pop up in the afternoon.

Futurecast Thursday at 4 a.m.

Some of the Thursday morning storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.

Severe weather outlook Wednesday through Thursday morning

A low rain chance continues Friday, then we’re locked in to another rain-free and very hot weather pattern this weekend and lasting all of next week.

Forecast highs and heat index values for Houston