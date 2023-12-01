HOUSTON (KIAH) – Thursday’s heavy rain has moved out, but a few showers, and even some late-day storms, are still possible in Southeast Texas Friday. If there are storms, they could be briefly heavy, and are most likely to occur near and E/NE of Galveston.

Thursday’s rain totals were generally lower west and north, and higher south and east. The highest were near and north of Galveston with some spots reporting more than four inches. Many totals in Houston were between one and two inches. Click here for rain totals near you.

Also, heads up, we have patchy dense fog in some areas Friday morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

Scattered rain lingers through Friday and Friday night, then Saturday will be mostly dry other than a few very isolated light showers. From there, it’s a long stretch of dry and quiet weather into next week. As humidity drops, overnight lows will return to near 50 for several days next week.