HOUSTON (KIAH) – All week we’ve been talking about our next rain-maker moving through Texas early next week. While that’s still the case, we’ve slightly lowered our rain chances and forecast rain totals.

But first, we’re seeing a change in our weather Thursday as clouds are back, with some morning drizzle in the mix. Clouds will hold most of the day, limiting our highs to upper 60s.

Temps will return to 70s Friday and through the weekend, and could even reach 80 degrees Monday before a windy cold front arrives.

For now, we have Sunday’s rain chance at 20%, and we’ve dropped Monday’s to 40%, meaning scattered showers and storms are expected, but the coverage won’t be widespread. NOAA has also reduced their potential rain totals for Southeast Texas, now projecting less than half an inch.