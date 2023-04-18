Houston Ranks 12th Out of 20 Allergy Capitols in the Nation | Local Expert Discusses One of the Most Chronic Conditions Worldwide

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston ranks 12th out of 20 allergy capitals in the nation based on total pollen scores including tree, grass and weed over-the-counter medication use for allergies, and number of allergy specialists, according to the and Asthma and Allergy Foundation. This makes Houston one of the top challenging places to live with allergies.

More than 100 million Americans experience various types of allergies each year. In fact, according to this source, approximately 81 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with seasonal allergic rhinitis (hay fever) in 2021. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), climate change may also potentially impact pollen levels and, in turn, our health.

Individuals who only show allergy symptoms during certain times of the year may be suffering from seasonal allergies. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, seasonal allergic rhinitis is an allergic reaction to pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds, occurring mainly in the spring and fall when pollen is in the air. The type of seasonal pollen allergen can vary in terms of timing and severity depending on the region in which individuals live.

With preventive measures and treatment, people can find ways to lessen or even eliminate bothersome symptoms. Joining us today is Dr. Niral Patel, a family and urgent care physician with MedExpress located in Houston, who will share important information about seasonal allergies and how to manage them.

