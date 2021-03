HOUSTON (CW39) If you have storm debris that you need to clear from your home in Harris County, you now have drop-off location to take it to.

County Commissioner Adrian Garcia announced on Twitter about the Pep Mueller Park location on Henry Road. Hours are 9am-6pm.

Here’s a look at the tweet:

Comm'r @AdrianGarciaHTX is proud to offer Pep Mueller Park as a FREE residential debris drop-off location for those who received damages due to the recent winter storm. Acceptable debris includes pipe, sheetrock, insulation, flooring, & other damaged items. See flyer below. 👇 pic.twitter.com/MW4AdkFoEO — Harris County Commissioner Pct 2 (@HarrisCoPct2) March 3, 2021