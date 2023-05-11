HOUSTON (KIAH) – A new storm system will soon emerge in Texas, bringing likely flooding and severe storms.
It starts Friday as an area of low pressure moves through Mexico and into Texas. Flooding is likely near and west of San Antonio.
The highest likelihood of flooding expands into much of Central and South Central Texas Saturday, from Austin southward to San Antonio and Laredo, and westward in the Hill County. Several inches of rail will be possible.
In addition to the heavy rain, severe storms may produce damaging hail and wind from Dallas to Austin to San Antonio and areas west Friday. The severe risk covers a broad part of Texas Saturday, too.