HOUSTON (KIAH) – A new storm system will soon emerge in Texas, bringing likely flooding and severe storms.

Excessive rain outlook Friday

It starts Friday as an area of low pressure moves through Mexico and into Texas. Flooding is likely near and west of San Antonio.

Excessive rain outlook Saturday

The highest likelihood of flooding expands into much of Central and South Central Texas Saturday, from Austin southward to San Antonio and Laredo, and westward in the Hill County. Several inches of rail will be possible.

Severe weather outlook Friday

In addition to the heavy rain, severe storms may produce damaging hail and wind from Dallas to Austin to San Antonio and areas west Friday. The severe risk covers a broad part of Texas Saturday, too.

Severe weather outlook Saturday