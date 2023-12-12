HOUSTON (KIAH) – A dry weather pattern holds a little longer, but widespread rain starts to develop in West Texas Wednesday, gradually transitioning eastward Thursday and Friday. By Friday afternoon and night, that rain reaches Houston.

Rain totals in West Texas could reach two to three inches. Much of Central and East/Southeast Texas is expected to get around one inch with pockets between one and two inches of rain.

Houston’s rain chance Friday and Friday night is 80%. Then it drops to 40% Saturday morning as a few showers could wrap around the backside of the passing area of low pressure. Most of the rain should be gone by Saturday afternoon.

After a string of days in the 60s this week, temperatures cool off a bit Saturday with highs in the 50s, then we’re back to 60s next week.

Beyond the next 7 days, we expect a warmup leading up to Christmas. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center suggests that almost the entire country, including Texas, is likely to be warmer than normal December 19-25. Houston’s normal high this time of year is mid 60s.