HOUSTON (KIAH) – Thunderstorms are approaching from the north Wednesday morning as a cold front nears. By midday, much of the Greater Houston area faces scattered showers and storms. Rain coverage increases Wednesday night with multiple round of potentially heavy rain through Friday.

3-day rain outlook

Wednesday through Friday night may result in widespread rain totals between two and five inches. There may be creek and street flooding where the heaviest and most persistent rain occurs.

Severe weather outlook Wednesday

Today’s storms may be strong enough to produce some hail or strong winds. The Storm Prediction Center has a level one out of five risk for severe weather in the Greater Houston area, meaning any severe weather will be limited in coverage and should be brief in duration.

Houston 7-day forecast

Some rain may linger into Saturday morning, but we dry out Saturday afternoon and beyond. Easter looks nice with highs in the upper 70s.