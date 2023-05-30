HOUSTON (KIAH) – Just like Monday, Tuesday will likely feature scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Generally, showers and storms start south of I-10, then drift northward along the sea breeze. Also like Monday, some storms could be slow-moving, meaning there may be some areas getting upwards of one inch of rain.

Forecast rain chances Tuesday

The greatest rain coverage will be between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. A few storms could survive until 7 or 8 p.m. before totally ending for the night.

Futurecast at 4 p.m.

Wednesday will be similar with a few more afternoon storms. Beyond Wednesday, the atmosphere becomes more stable. We can’t rule out one or two isolated storms, but rain will cover less of Southeast Texas.

Houston 7-day forecast

After warmer and drier weather Thursday through Saturday, a disturbance passes through on Sunday with an increase in rain.