HOUSTON (KIAH) – Just like Monday, Tuesday will likely feature scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Generally, showers and storms start south of I-10, then drift northward along the sea breeze. Also like Monday, some storms could be slow-moving, meaning there may be some areas getting upwards of one inch of rain.
The greatest rain coverage will be between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. A few storms could survive until 7 or 8 p.m. before totally ending for the night.
Wednesday will be similar with a few more afternoon storms. Beyond Wednesday, the atmosphere becomes more stable. We can’t rule out one or two isolated storms, but rain will cover less of Southeast Texas.
After warmer and drier weather Thursday through Saturday, a disturbance passes through on Sunday with an increase in rain.