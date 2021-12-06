Storms could bring damaging wind to southeast Texas on Monday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A cold front will cross Southeast Texas Monday morning into the early afternoon and bring a line of showers and thunderstorms across the region.
The front should reach College Station between 8-9am, the Houston area between 10-11am and the Galveston area around noon.
Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and small hail. Although a few pockets of heavy rain will be possible, the system is moving quickly and excessive rain is not likely.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Southeast Texas in a Marginal Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms today.