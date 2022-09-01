HOUSTON (KIAH) — After nearly two months of no named storms in the Atlantic, one is finally taking shape. It’s known as Tropical Depression Five Thursday morning, and is expected to intensify into a hurricane while barely moving in the North Atlantic.

CW39 – tropical outlook

Meanwhile, several other disturbances are marked by the National Hurricane Center for potential development. A tropical wave east of the Caribbean Sea has an 80% chance of becoming a named storm. Most models show this storm heading northwest, likely missing the Windward Islands to the north. From there, it is expected to turn right and head back out towards the Central Atlantic, posing no threat to the U.S.

Of all the activity on the image above, the orange 60% spot south of Mexico, in my opinion, poses the greatest impact to the U.S. In the short term, it could bring strong winds and heavy rain to Southern Mexico, but models are suggesting the leftover area of low pressure from this storm-to-be could swirl across the Southwest U.S. and end up bringing heavy rain to Texas at the end of next week. Something we’ll be watching.

CW39 – tropical climatology

A reminder: despite the quiet start to this hurricane season, we’re in what is traditionally the busiest part of the season, with the statistical peak occurring September 10th. Significant hurricanes have hit Texas as late as October. Atlantic hurricane season officially runs through November.