There are severe thunderstorm watches and warnings out to our west. None in our viewing area just yet. But the atmosphere is ready to spark off the possibility of some strong storms. There's about a 5% chance for severe weather today, including gusty winds and small hail.

A line of showers and storms will move in from the west. The best chance for the stormy period is between 10am and 2pm. Minor street flooding under the heavy downpours is possible.

Have that umbrella ready and be weather-aware.