HOUSTON (KIAH) – We expect to see some storms develop every day through Friday, with Wednesday and Thursday being the most widespread. Rain will primarily be confined to the afternoons, meaning 4th of July evening plans should be a go!

Houston forecast rain chances

Monday, a few isolated storms will begin near the coast, then they’ll move inland (northward) during the afternoon. Any rain likely fizzles out around 6 p.m. or shortly after.

Tuesday, the 4th of July, may feature a little more rain coverage, but the overall story is the same: scattered storms during the afternoon, then tapering off and ending before sunset, which is at 8:26 p.m.

NOAA’s 5-day rain outlook

Rain likely becomes more widespread Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas in Greater Houston could potentially pick up one inch this week, according to the Weather Prediction Center‘s 5-day rain outlook.

With help from rain and extra clouds, temperatures will be kept in check this week. By the end of the week, it gets hotter with highs in the upper 90s. That’s when heat advisories may return.

Houston 7-day forecast