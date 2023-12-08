HOUSTON (CW39) – Friday’s forecast for the Houston area is expected to be mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Isolated showers and cloud cover will be seen throughout the afternoon.

Be sure to secure any Christmas inflatables that could blow away easily!

This is expected to more so be a wind threat rather than a heavy rain event. Storms will be driven by wind shear, the change of speed and direction of winds with height. Prepare for strong downdrafts as an outcome of storms that do develop. This could cause small damage to property, toss around lawn furniture, and break tree limbs.

Temperatures drop into the 40s by Sunday morning.