HOUSTON (KIAH) – A line of storms with heavy downpours is moving eastward across Texas. Those storms arrive in the Greater Houston area Thursday. Before that, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday.

Aside from a little bit of rain today, Houston’s weather will be very much like yesterday with highs in the mid 80s and breezy winds from the southeast gusting over 20 mph.

Thursday’s storms will arrive during the midday and afternoon hours, with best chances along and north of the I-10 corridor. Scattered rain is likely to flare up again on Friday

Aside from the rain, the next big weather story is a major cold front that will move through Texas Sunday, likely reaching Houston Sunday night or Monday morning. This cold front stems from a very cold air mass, and will bring an immediate big temperature drop when it arrives.

As we see it now, highs will be in the 80s Sunday, then 50s during the day Monday, followed by 40s Monday night! Cold air continues through Halloween, so plan your costume accordingly.