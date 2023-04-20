HOUSTON (CW39) – The forecast has altered slightly from yesterday regarding the timing of thunderstorms this afternoon and the longevity of the nice conditions that unfold this weekend.

This afternoon, a few showers will develop out ahead of the front this evening. This will not pose a large scale wind or hail threat that we are expecting for the night. By the evening, approximately 6 p.m., north of I-10 will begin to see moderate to heavy rain move in. Storms back build towards the west and intensify through the night as they dip toward I-10 and into the greater Houston area 8 p.m. – midnight. There will be times of damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain.

From Midnight – early Friday morning (4 a.m.) strong to severe storms push south of I-10 and to the coastline. There are many sign that storms intensify by this time. Hail and strong bursts of winds are to be expected. Stay weather aware going to sleep tonight. This afternoon will also be a good time to pick up any items in your yard that could fly away in the wind!