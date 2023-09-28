HOUSTON (KIAH) – A taste of fall is on our radar, so to speak. Weather computer models are hinting at a weather pattern change next week, allowing cooler and drier air to spill southward through the Central U.S., eventually arriving here around Thursday, October 5th.

Before that, it’s more of the same with summer-like heat lasting for several more days. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 90s, and it will feel like upper 90s with the humidity. There may also be a few isolated thunderstorms during the 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. time frame.

Rain chances drop to 10% or less Friday and this weekend. October begins very warm without rain, but then we see potential scattered storms Wednesday ahead of the expected cold front on Thursday. Once that front passes, it’s possible we’ll have a few days with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.