HOUSTON (KIAH) – A drastic weather change is a few days away as a potent cold front arrives late Thursday night with potential for strong thunderstorms.

Futurecast Friday at 1 a.m.

Before the cold front arrives, it’ll warm a bit Wednesday, and even more Thursday with breezy south winds. We’ll likely see some scattered showers, with a few thunderstorms, Thursday afternoon and evening before the front arrives.

The cold front hits Houston early Friday morning with a line of strong thunderstorms that may contain brief heavy downpours, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center highlights our area, and much of Texas, for potential severe weather Thursday through Thursday night.

Severe weather outlook Thursday and Thursday night

Behind the cold front, strong north winds usher in chilly winter-like air that will linger into the weekend and beyond.

Forecast highs

Houston 7-day forecast