HOUSTON (KIAH) — A few isolated storms are possible today, but Wednesday will be Houston’s best rain-chance day this week as a weak front delivers scattered storms.

CW39 – futurecast Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday’s rain won’t fall everywhere. I have the chance at 50%, meaning I expect about half of the land in Southeast Texas to get wet, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

While the rain stems from a cold front, this is not one of those refreshing fall cold fronts just yet. If you’re curious, Houston’s average date of the first fall cold front (first occurrence of 65 degrees or lower) is September 16th.

CW39 – forecast rain chances for Houston

A few showers could linger Thursday, and we can’t totally rule out rain Friday and beyond, but it will be hard to come by in most areas. This marks the beginning of a drier pattern for Houston. In fact, NOAA’s 6-10 day rain outlook shows likely drier-than-normal weather for Houston, most of Texas and the Central U.S.

CW39 – NOAA’s 6-10 day rain outlook