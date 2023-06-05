HOUSTON (KIAH) – A broad disturbance over Texas will generate more scattered storms Monday, especially during the afternoon. Some downpours could potentially drop more than one inch of rain.
A few showers and storms will be possible Monday morning, but rain becomes widespread during the afternoon, especially between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Rain tapers off in the evening, but scattered storms likely develop again on Tuesday, although with a little less coverage than what we expect Monday.
The end of the week will be drier and hotter with spotty rain, at best, and temperatures rising to the mid 90s.