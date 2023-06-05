HOUSTON (KIAH) – A broad disturbance over Texas will generate more scattered storms Monday, especially during the afternoon. Some downpours could potentially drop more than one inch of rain.

Forecast rain chances for Houston Monday

A few showers and storms will be possible Monday morning, but rain becomes widespread during the afternoon, especially between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Futurecast Monday at 5 p.m.

Rain tapers off in the evening, but scattered storms likely develop again on Tuesday, although with a little less coverage than what we expect Monday.

The end of the week will be drier and hotter with spotty rain, at best, and temperatures rising to the mid 90s.

Houston 7-day forecast