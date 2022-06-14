HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Look up! The Strawberry moon peaks this morning. Do not be fooled by the name, the moon will not have a pink or reddish tint like a strawberry.

The naming behind this moon comes from other origins besides it’s appearance. Dating back to the the Native American tribes, they called this June full moon the ‘Strawberry Moon’ because it marked the time that the June strawberries we ready to be gathered. These tribes originated in what is now the far Northeastern U.S., where strawberries have a very short growing season.

CW39 Weather