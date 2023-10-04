HOUSTON (KIAH) – Scattered thunderstorms could dump more than one inch of rain in a short amount of time Wednesday. The slowest downpours have potential to cause street flooding. A flood watch is in effect south of Houston, including parts of Fort Bend, Brazoria and Galveston counties.

Another widespread round of potentially heavy rain moves in from the north Thursday morning along the first of two cold fronts.

Rain totals for Wednesday and Thursday combined could average between one and four inches, with some areas getting even more than that.

Rain will likely taper off late-day Thursday. Other than a few rogue raindrops Friday, we’re mostly dry. The next cold front arrives Friday night, delivering cooler and drier air for the weekend.