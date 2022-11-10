HOUSTON (KIAH) — It may be warm now, but our recent temperatures in the 80s will switch to wind chills in the 30s for many areas Saturday morning! This change comes compliments of a strong cold front that arrives in Houston Friday afternoon.

Futurecast Friday at 5 p.m.

As we make the transition from warm to cold, showers and thunderstorms will likely sweep through Southeast Texas Friday afternoon and evening. Along the cold front, a few storms could turn briefly strong to severe, with potential for strong wind gusts. Rain should end after midnight.

The weekend will be dry, but much colder. Breezy north winds behind the cold front could make 40s feel like 30s in many areas Saturday morning!

Forecast wind chills Saturday morning

It only warms to around 60 degrees during the day Saturday, then falls to cold low 40s Sunday morning. January-like temperatures will likely stick around through all of next week, with more rain at times, too.

Houston 7-day forecast