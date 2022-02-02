HOUSTON (KIAH) Several weather watches are in effect as Arctic air moves from the Midwest into the southern region of the country, including Texas. Winter storm watches in North Texas show potential for significant snow and ice. Many of the forecast areas with significant watches border around Austin and San Antonio and north through Dallas and Amarillo, Texas.

Low temperatures for North Texas to Houston

Extremely cold temperatures could begin to appear in Texas Thursday night into Friday morning. The coldest temperatures receiving Arctic air in North Texas will be around 3° for the low in Amarillo, Texas and 7° in Lubbock, 10° for Midland on Thursday night into Friday morning.

Wind Chill lows from north Texas to Houston

The coldest wind chills in North Texas will reach -17° in Perryton, Texas and -7° in Lubbock, Texas. Dallas will reach a wind chill low of -1°. Lufkin’s wind chill temperature will be 13°.

Lows and wind chill for Houston Thursday

Here in Houston the wind chill will be around 18° with a low of temperature of 27° Thursday night into Friday morning.

Border temperatures Thursday

Down around the border in Brownsville, the low temperature is expected to reach 35 degrees. The coldest wind chill temperature forecast for Brownsville is 25°.