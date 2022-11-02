HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday.

Futurecast Friday at 11 p.m.

The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.

Cooler and drier air moves in behind Friday night’s cold front, leaving Houston with pleasant weather for the weekend. I’m keeping a very slight rain chance in the forecast Saturday just in case some rain lingers up until early Saturday morning, but it will quickly dry out for the rest of the day.

Houston 7-day forecast