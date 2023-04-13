HOUSTON (KIAH) – Quiet and pleasant weather for now, but Houston’s next round of storms arrives this weekend as a cold front moves through.

First, today will be very nice with morning 50s warming to near 80 in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and light winds.

A breeze from the Gulf returns Friday, bringing higher humidity, more clouds, and a few very spotty showers.

Futurecast Saturday evening

There may be a little rain Saturday before a cold front arrives, but most of the day should be rain-free. Saturday evening is when storms arrive along the cold front. As of now, the timing suggests storms will be northwest of Houston around 7 p.m., then they sweep through Houston around sunset, and mostly clear out by 10 p.m. Spotty rain could linger late Saturday night.

Houston 7-day forecast

Sunday will be very nice with dry air, sunshine and highs in the 70s.