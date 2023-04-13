HOUSTON (KIAH) – Quiet and pleasant weather for now, but Houston’s next round of storms arrives this weekend as a cold front moves through.
First, today will be very nice with morning 50s warming to near 80 in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and light winds.
A breeze from the Gulf returns Friday, bringing higher humidity, more clouds, and a few very spotty showers.
There may be a little rain Saturday before a cold front arrives, but most of the day should be rain-free. Saturday evening is when storms arrive along the cold front. As of now, the timing suggests storms will be northwest of Houston around 7 p.m., then they sweep through Houston around sunset, and mostly clear out by 10 p.m. Spotty rain could linger late Saturday night.
Sunday will be very nice with dry air, sunshine and highs in the 70s.